Pompey attacker reveals most embarrassing moment of his career

Kal Naismith revealed his 'terrible' penalty miss at Newport County last season is the most embarrassing moment of his career.

The attacker skied his spot-kick over the bar when Pompey were trailing 2-1 at Rodney Parade.

However, Naismith made up for the gaffe by netting an 87th-minute winner for the Blues in the 3-2 victory.

The Scot admitted the miss was a 'horrible moment.'

He told Express.co.uk: 'Newport away last year was a massive game for us in trying to secure a play-off spot and to get promoted.

'I think it was 2-1 to Newport at the time and we got a penalty with a chance to make it 2-2.

'I missed the penalty, put it over the bar, right in front of the Portsmouth fans.

'That was a horrible moment. Pretty embarrassing at the time. It was a terrible penalty. I just floated it over the bar.

'But then we bounced back, got it to 2-2 and I scored the winner to make it 3-2, so it wasn’t all bad in the end.'