Pompey attacker thrilled with top 10

Less than two years ago, Jamal Lowe was lining up in non-league football.

Now he heads into the new League One season as a chief attacking threat for Pompey and he will don one of the club’s most prestigious shirts.

Teddy Sheringham. Picture: Steve Reid

Speaking in the 40-page pre-season special edition of the Sports Mail, which is out on Sunday, the winger reveals he is relishing following in the footsteps of some Pompey greats.

Lowe said: ‘When I first signed they gave me a 17 shirt with Lowe on the back for when I got my picture taken.

‘It had 17 on it and I was thinking this is not bad being number 17. But then there was a massive delay after I signed and being able to train.

‘When I came in all my training kit was number 18. I said “are you sure this one is mine?” I thought fair enough, I'll take 18. I’ve actually made it now.

‘Then this season there were a few available – seven, 10 and 11. As a forward player you pick one of those and 10 was nice.

‘Paul Merson and Teddy Sheringham are big boots to fill aren’t they!

‘It shows how far I have come in the past 18 months. For them to be able to say I can have the number 10 shirt is great and I’m buzzing with that.’

