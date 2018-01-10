Pompey attacking talent searching for consistency

Have your say

Jamal Lowe has targeted adding greater consistency to his game as the campaign gathers pace.

And Pompey’s attacking talent acknowledged avoiding drops in form is something the Blues are still looking to achieve.

Last night’s 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Chelsea under-21s made it back-to-back defeats for Kenny Jackett’s side. That arrived after nine wins from 11 games propelled Pompey into the play-off positions.

Lowe’s form has fluctuated in that time and the promising 23-year-old is aware a solid level of strong displays is an area he needs to work at.

He said: ‘For me, I’m happy to be in the team. I have to work hard to stay in the team.

‘The only thing I want to add is some more goals but a lot of our games are 1-0. You take that. It’s three points even if it isn’t always the prettiest. It’s all about us getting into the top six.

‘It’s fair to say it’s been a bit up and down (personally).

‘There are some games when you’re in it and things are going well.

‘But then there’s some games when you don’t really get the ball.

‘It’s about trying to eradicate the latter bit and staying on the front foot.

‘It’s hard. It’s literally how the game is going.

‘If the game’s going your way and you’ve got the ball it can be lovely.

‘There are other times when things can happen to isolate you in a game.

‘You have to keep active and stay involved in it, even if the game’s not going your way.’

Pompey now have to arrest a drop in results against promotion-chasing Scunthorpe on Saturday.

‘We need to bring some consistency to our games,’ Lowe said.

‘We need a consistent level of performance. It’s been up and down.

‘We’ve had a run of bad results and then a few good ones. It’s about trying to keep that consistency. We had a good couple of results over the Christmas period.

‘It is hard keeping it going with the games coming fast, but we’re in a good position in the league.

‘We need to bring that forward and stay on top of it.’

Jackett was left hugely unhappy with the manner of defeat for his side – and a lack of threat from a large number of set-pieces.

Lowe could see why his manager was so angry.

He added: ‘With the amount we had we should have capitalised on them.

‘We didn’t get the right contact on our deliveries. It’s something we all need to work on to ensure we get it right moving forward.

‘We should have scored two or three goals in the first half with the amount of free-kicks we’ve had.

‘We dominated them for the majority of the game but let it slip at the end, though.

‘That’s what matters at the end the day.’