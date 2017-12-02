Pompey attacking talent sees specialist over injury

Have your say

MILAN LALKOVIC has seen a specialist to tackle his ongoing injury woes.

Pompey’s attacking talent has received an injection in his Achilles in an effort to solve the ongoing problem.

Lalkovic came off in the Checkatrade Trophy win at Charlton last month with a recurrence of the issue that has hindered his progress this campaign.

It’s been another season of frustration for the 24-year-old, who has been restricted to just two appearances since Kenny Jackett became manager.

The right Achilles has been the problematic area for Lalkovic, with a lesser issue being felt in his left.

The former Chelsea man is currently in a protective boot as he looks to put the injury to bed for good.

Blues head physio, Bobby Bacic, explained that will remain the case until around Christmas.

He said: ‘The right one is the predominant one, so we went to see a specialist in London last week.

‘They gave him a specialist injection, found a problem and put him in a boot.

‘The left one bubbles under with a bit of a background problem, but the right is more severe.

‘He’ll be in the boot for three-and-a-half weeks and we’ll assess it from there.

‘The area can be quite complicated, but the guy who saw him assessed the left (Achilles) and didn’t think it was problematic.

‘It’s the right which is the problem spot so we injected it and he’s in a boot.’

Lalkovic has failed to build any momentum in his Pompey career since arriving from Walsall in June 2016.

Last season he made 15 appearances, with six league starts among those outings, before joining Ross County on loan in January.

This time around it’s been just one league start – against Walsall in August – before limping off at the Valley.