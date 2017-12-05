Pompey away support challenges five-year high

Have your say

Pompey’s second-largest travelling support in the past five seasons will descend upon The Valley on Saturday.

More than 3,800 tickets have been snapped up by the Fratton faithful for the first league visit to Charlton since September 2006.

On that occasion, a crowd of 26,130 were present for a Premier League clash decided by a Lomana Lualua goal.

These days the Addicks average 10,890 at home in League One. Although, Saturday’s fixture will comfortably exceed that figure considering Pompey’s sizeable away following.

In addition, Charlton celebrations are planned to mark the 25th anniversary of their return to The Valley.

For the Blues, taking into account the past five campaigns, visiting numbers will come second only to last season’s memorable trip to Notts County.

On the occasion, which clinched promotion to League One, 4,366 Pompey followers occupied the away end in an overall crowd of 12,184.

Following substitute Jamal Lowe’s two late strikes, the vast majority of the visiting support rejoiced on the Meadow Lane pitch.

Only in relatively recent times have away attendances been made public by clubs, ensuring such figures are not available from the Blues’ last league visit to The Valley.

Still, Saturday will emphatically surpass the previous second-highest over the past five years.

That was the journey to Ipswich Town in the FA Cup – a game that attracted 2,494 Pompey fans in January 2016.

The fixture finished 2-2, with Paul Cook’s side winning the subsequent Fratton Park replay over the Championship outfit.

That was one of four away followings which exceeded 2,000 during a 2015-16 campaign which finished in play-off elimination.

Also featuring highly were Oxford United (2,459), Notts County (2,162) and Yeovil (2,088).

During last term’s League Two title capture, behind Meadow Lane in the figures was the February trip to Barnet, with 2,430 amid a crowd of 4,571.

At Crawley, the catalyst for the title push, 2,300 were present – giving birth to the On our way chant.

Meanwhile, trips to Oxford topped both 2013-14 and 2014-15, with 2,365 and 2,136 respectively. Although, the Kassam Stadium encounter dipped to 1,810 this season.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Pompey’s largest away crowd this season was recorded at Wigan, with 1,966 present.

– NEIL ALLEN