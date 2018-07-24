Pompey beat Bognor as Adam May nets hat-trick

Adam May struck a hat-trick to inspire a Pompey XI to victory over Bognor.

Operating at the heart of midfield, the 19-year-old turned in an outstanding all-round display in front of the watching Joe Gallen.

Earlier in the day, May had appeared as a substitute for Pompey in their behind-closed-doors friendly at Brighton.

Yet at Nyewood Lane he was handed a full 90 minutes – and responded with a treble in a 5-1 victory over the Rocks.

Academy forward Leon Maloney and Dan Smith registered the other goals for a largely youthful Blues side, despite the presence of Gareth Evans, Christian Burgess and Luke McGee.

Evans had missed the morning 1-1 draw at Brighton’s training ground through a virus but was able to feature for Mark Kelly’s side.

It took just three minutes for the deadlock to be broken, Bradley Lethbridge feeding May down the right and the midfielder rolling a first-time right-footed shot into the far corner.

But the Rocks levelled on 18 minutes when a ball down the right channel was collected by Jimmy Muitt and he went around the onrushing McGee to finish into the empty net.

The Blues restored their lead on 32 minutes when Evans’ cross from the right was turned home by May from close range at the second attempt after Giordano Zabotti’s initial block.

On 43 minutes it was 3-1 to Pompey, Evans’ angled shot saved by Zabotti, with Maloney’s follow-up also blocked by the keeper.

Yet Maloney was on hand to finally make the opportunity count with his right foot, although the acrobatic Rocks stopper almost kept it out once more on its way into the net.

Pompey – and May – were not finished and the hat-trick arrived two minutes after half-time.

Evans’ free-kick aimed towards the far post caused problems, with the ball eventually falling to May who, with back to goal inside the box, swivelled to steer a right-footed shot home.

It was left to Smith to wrap up the 5-1 scoreline on 85 minutes, spinning to lash a powerful left-foot finish home at the near post.

Pompey: McGee, Mnoga (Dandy, 52min), Burgess, Casey (Robb, 77min), Flint (Kavanagh, 73min), May, Read (Whiting, 72min), Evans, Lethbridge (Stanley, 64min), Maloney (Bridgman, 67min), Smith. Sub not used: L Pitman