Pompey bids for Cheltenham striker Mo Eisa rejected

Have your say

Pompey have seen two bids for Mo Eisa rejected.

The Blues have been knocked back in two offers for the Cheltenham striker, according to gloucestershirelive.co.uk.

Pompey are keen on landing the Robins striker as Conor Chaplin’s replacement, as reported in The News on Wednesday.

And they’ve now joined Peterborough in having their bids rebuffed.

Eisa scored a first-half hat-trick in Cheltenham’s 4-0 win over Cirencester Town last night.

Manager Gary Johnson said: ‘The thing with Mo at the moment is that everybody is interested, but they are not offering his worth.

‘As far as the club is concerned, as long as Mo and his representative understand, he will get there, but he is our crown jewel at the moment.

‘He is still enjoying his game and his finishing is unbelievable.

‘I know the going rate for proper goalscoring strikers.

‘We have to keep calm and if he doesn’t go in this window then we’ll keep him, but he’s worth what we’d have to take for him.

‘He’ll be worth double that when he cracks it in the Championship.’

Have you Read?

Who is Mo Eisa

Pompey will have to break bank to land Eisa