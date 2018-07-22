Pompey boss backs stance on Chaplin

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has reiterated his Pompey stance on Conor Chaplin.

Focus returns on the 21-year-old striker following the collapse of the Blues’ pursuit of Mo Eisa.

The Cheltenham man is on the verge of a Championship switch to Bristol City, ending the saga surrounding his future.

Jackett must now decide whether to seek an attacking alternative to bolster his squad.

In the meantime, clubs continue to be interested in Chaplin, although it remains to be seen whether their patience is still intact.

Pompey have stressed the home-grown talent will not depart until a replacement can be recruited.

It’s an approach so far proven correct considering how the chase for Eisa fared.

Chaplin was named in the Blues’ starting line-up at Swindon on Saturday, featuring for the full 90 minutes.

And he created the second goal, scored by Jamal Lowe, as the League Two opponents were seen off.

Jackett said: ‘I am not going to do that (sell Chaplin without a replacement).

‘We haven’t got that many players, particularly the centre-forwards.

‘It’s not something I am going to do.’

‘Oli (Hawkins) and Conor started on Saturday and, in terms of our strike force looking at our last games, Brett started against Stevenage, Havant and Cork.

‘I feel at the right times Ronan Curtis can play up there and Jamal Lowe can bring us some pace too.’