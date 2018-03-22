Pompey boss: Battling Rose can be instrumental next season

Danny Rose – a player who refuses to concede defeat.

And it’s that strength of character which has convinced Kenny Jackett the midfielder can once again be instrumental within his side.

It makes players like that very, very valuable to the club Kenny Jackett

The 30-year-old’s Fratton Park future was last week secured following agreement on a new one-year deal.

It offers a peace of mind for Rose, who is presently fighting back from a broken leg sustained at the end of December.

At the time, he was the catalyst for a Blues run consisting of nine victories in 11 matches, lifting them into the play-off spots.

Yet earlier in the campaign, an exiled Rose wasn’t even included in six Pompey squads during September.

As ever, the former Oxford United man scrapped back to resume first-team playing duties.

And they are battling qualities which Jackett admires.

He said: ‘Danny is a very good professional and that spell he had in the side was a successful one in terms of how he played.

‘I also think he has the experience and character to come back if things don’t quite go right for him or the team.

‘When that happens he keeps going, he responds in the right way. He has enough experience to put that behind him and keep going – and that shows.

‘You can see that even within a game sometimes. When he has made a mistake or things have gone against the team, he’s the one that turns the whole thing round.

‘That is something our players and supporters recognise and it makes players like that very, very valuable to the club.

‘We are optimistic he can make a full recovery in the summer. By the time pre-season comes around he will be 100 per cent over his injury, ready to go and looking forward to a successful season.

‘Both ourselves and Danny are very, very comfortable and optimistic he can overcome the injury and be ready to go again.’

By Rose’s admission, he has not yet lost hope there can be a return to action before the season’s end.

Although admittedly that is an ambitious call from a player desperate to resume playing duties as he approaches three months on the sidelines.

Within the team, he has also been massively missed, an absence coinciding with a slump down the table by Jackett’s troops.

The former play-off candidates are presently ninth after only three victories in 2018 – none of which have arrived at Fratton Park.

The loss of Rose’s character, ability and experience has been crucial, as aspect Jackett acknowledges.

The Blues boss added: ‘Danny’s injury was frustrating for him and frustrating for us.

‘He’s a good, experienced player and we need more of that type.

‘I do think generally our midfield at times, for whatever reason, has been slightly light, an area I understand has had a lot of injuries, plus suspension to Nathan Thompson, a utility player who can play there.

‘We have to strengthen – and Danny coming back will help that.’