Pompey boss bracing himself to use loan market 

KENNY JACKETT is prepared to dip into the loan market as the close of the permanent summer transfer window draws near.

Following a consultation with Football League clubs last year, teams can no longer sign players after Thursday, August 9.

Sean Longstaff has been linked to Pompey

However, they are still able to bring in new recruits temporarily until August 31.

Jackett hasn’t had to use the loan market this summer, with his six new arrivals moving to Fratton Park permanently.

That’s something that has pleased the Blues boss as it allows him to plan for the future better.

However, Pompey remain keen for Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff, inset, to spend the campaign at PO4.

The forward revealed he would be open to joining the Blues on loan.

And although Jackett would not comment on Longstaff, he revealed he’s ready to recruit players on a temporary basis if he cannot make any more permanent signings.

‘I don’t like to talk about other teams’ players,’ said the boss.

‘Are we looking to strengthen, though? Yes, and the loan market is an option for us as we go on.

‘We haven’t had to use it at present and that’s good. We want our own players and develop them if we can.

‘There’s still just under two weeks to go until the permanent transfer window closes. But the longer it goes on then the more it will be set up for people on season-long loans.

‘But I do think our squad is set up for that as well. It's a good age our squad and there a quite a lot of younger players, which is good.’