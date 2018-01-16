Pompey boss can request transfers – but not getting them might be better solution

Instant gratification – we want it now.

That’s the sort of world we live in nowadays given the upsurge in the internet, smartphones and technology in general.

Given how society has developed, there’s no wonder why the idea of injecting cash into Pompey’s playing budget during the January transfer window has seeped into some supporters’ minds.

You can only tip your hat to the work Kenny Jackett has done since arriving in the summer on a mid-table budget.

The Blues’ recent hurtling form has propelled them into being genuine contenders for a spot in the play-off places.

Pompey have just relinquished their place in the top six following Saturday’s draw to Scunthorpe, with Charlton leapfrogging them.

With the January transfer window open, it’s ever so tempting for the Blues to go for broke and loosen the purse strings to consolidate in the play-offs.

Assistant manager, Joe Gallen, recently revealed owners Tornante will listen to Jackett’s transfer requests.

Yet how likely is it Michael Eisner will give the Blues boss a blank cheque to go out and recruit who he wants? There’s more chance of finding life on Mars.

How likely is it the Pompey owner will give the green light for Jackett to bring in a couple of new faces that will cost a decent sum of money? I can’t see it happening.

Eisner doesn’t want to splash the cash – and quite rightly so.

The history of the Blues throwing money into the club to achieve in the short-term is all too fresh in the minds of the Fratton faithful.

It’s why the club is where it is today.

If Pompey were to achieve promotion to the Championship, they’d be entering a different financial ball game.

The second tier is another universe to League One, as fellow News sports writer Jordan Cross calculated a few weeks ago.

Granted, surviving in the Championship on a lower-end budget can be done.

Burton stayed up by a single point with a wage bill of just £7.8m last campaign, while Huddersfield reached the Premier League with a playing budget estimated around £13m.

Nevertheless, if the Blues were to reach the Championship, they’d have to at least double their playing budget to give themselves a chance of survival.

Even then it probably wouldn’t be enough, especially given the parachute payments in the region of £90m that relegated Premier League sides receive.

In truth, how bad would another few years in League One really be?

It’s a very decent standard of football the likes of Dele Alli and Adam Lallana have both spent time in before going on to become England regulars.

After all, consolidation, first and foremost, was key for the Blues after promotion from the Football League’s basement division and that shouldn’t change.

Surely to know the right infrastructure is in place when Pompey do break into the Championship would be more settling as a supporter?

Look at what happened at Leicester City, after all, when they put a similar plan in place.