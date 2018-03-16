Pompey boss considered moves for Latics strikers

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT admitted he considered a Pompey return for Eoin Doyle.

And the Blues boss weighed up a January move for Wolves powerhouse Duckens Nazon, who’s joined Oldham on loan.

Former Pompey striker Eoin Doyle

Jackett’s side are set to go up against their former striker at Boundary Park, after his match-winning display at Fratton Park in September.

Doyle grabbed both of his side’s goals in their 2-1 win, after a two-goal loan stint in the Blues’ title charge last term.

Jackett told he considered the Irishman as a striking option this season, before he went on to fire 15 goals for his new loan side.

The manager said: ‘Doyle’s been a good player for a number of years.

Duckens Nazon Picture: PA/Tim Goode

‘Oldham have taken him from a Championship club in Preston.

‘He’s a strong player. Last year we talked about him, but there were quite a number of clubs talking about him.

‘We certainly did because he was here, but his preference was to stay up in the north west.

‘They’ve got strikers with some goals, so that’s something we need to keep an eye on and negate if we can.’

Craig Davies has 14 goals for Oldham this term and, along with Doyle, has been sharing striking duties with Aaron Holloway and Nazon.

Jackett admitted Haiti international Nazon was a loan consideration for Pompey in January.

He added: ‘There’s four centre-forwards they’re rotating, with two coming off the bench. They’ve proved to be a handful for the division.

‘Nazon is a young lad on loan from a big club. We did look at him. He’s a different type of player, a big powerful lad.

‘With us having Hawkins and Pitman around we perhaps needed a different type of player. But he was someone we looked at, yes.’