Pompey boss delight after left-sided reshuffle

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT believes Pompey’s new-look left-sided combination are beginning to blossom.

Jamal Lowe has switched flanks from his customary Blues role on the right of the attacking three.

As a combination, obviously Brandon is an attacking full-back and having a right-footer there at the right time just driving inside there is a strong outlet Kenny Jackett

He has been paired on the left with full-back Brandon Haunstrup, handed another opportunity to impress in the problematic position.

Jackett’s men have subsequently registered three straight victories, without conceding in the process.

The recent displays of Lowe and Haunstrup have drawn praise from supporters, particularly following last weekend’s triumph at Charlton.

And Pompey’s boss has lifted the lid on why he matched up the duo.

He said: ‘Jamal is not necessarily as strong on his left foot, but I do feel cutting inside he can do well.

‘As long as the left-back is left-footed and gets outside him then it gives us good balance.

‘In their first game together (Plymouth), it was a pretty good combination of Jamal and then Brandon galloping down that side.

‘Against Northampton maybe they were not as effective, but there wasn’t the space there as Plymouth. Jamal still did okay.

‘As a combination, Brandon is an attacking full-back and having a right-footer there at the right time just driving inside there is a strong outlet.

‘Plus both of them are very athletic.

‘With Brandon, Luton was a rearguard action for him, it was a tough game.

‘That day was a lot of defending for him.

‘You look at their good results since. I know they are in League Two but they have a lot of momentum and perhaps it was a harder game than we thought,

‘Plymouth was different, we had a little bit of the ball and Brandon could get out of his side.

‘Particularly with Jamal coming inside, there was space for an attacking left-back.’

With Lowe relocated to the left, it has allowed Gareth Evans a run in his favoured right-sided midfield spot.

The fans’ favourite netted his first goal of the season in the 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy win over Northampton.

He also laid on the matchwinner against Charlton, when an excellent free-kick was diverted past his own keeper by Josh Magennis.

It was a man-of-the-match display from the 29-year-old, who earlier in the campaign reached 100 appearances for the Blues.

Jackett added: ‘I would say Gareth is slightly more comfortable on the right side of midfield than he is right-back – but able to do a job in both positions.

‘He has power, pace and good hunger as well. And I like him in captaincy situations.

‘This is Jamal’s first full season – and he’s having a strong season – but we need cover, competition and a strong bench.

‘Which we have with Gareth there.’