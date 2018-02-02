Pompey boss delivers verdict on Chaplin’s future

KENNY JACKETT is not prepared to sell Conor Chaplin.

The Pompey boss has outlined why he would not let the out-of-favour striker leave Fratton Park.

Jackett told how Chaplin is part of his plans, despite a lack of playing time.

The 56-year-old explained he would consider a temporary move away for the fans’ favourite in the future.

But Jackett felt doing so in the January window would have left his side short of attacking options.

Chaplin has been left frustrated by his lack of action, leading him to tell The News he’d be keen on a loan move away from the club.

The 20-year-old has not featured in the last three games and has picked up just 15 minutes of playing time from the Blues’ past six outings.

But Jackett would not contemplate cashing in on a talent he feels the club has worked hard developing.

He said: ‘In terms of the forward players we have he’s one of Hawkins, Pitman, Chaplin, Ronan as a number 10 and Naismith, who has the variability to play wide left or the front position.

‘There’s five players there competing for two or three places. Conor is one of those.

‘He’s not had the minutes he’s wanted lately. That’s not to say that won’t turn around.

‘We need to be having forwards. We need a bench of forwards and, as a club, we couldn’t let any other players go (on deadline day).

‘I get his frustration and finding the right combination in the nine and 10 positions is something we need to do.

‘I’m pleased Conor is here to be selected. He’s trained very well and is champing at the bit to get a chance again.

‘As I’ve said before, coming into February he’s just approaching his 21st birthday with 100 league games behind him. Okay, he’s had 75 per cent of those off the bench but he’s very experienced for someone of that age.

‘I only see a benefit in that for us going forward. I don’t see him outside of the club. I see him as part of a winning equation here for years.

‘He’s a player who we as a club, and I don’t just mean me as a manager because there’s been a few who have invested time and patience in Conor, want to reap the benefit of in the future – not let him go to someone else.’

Jackett admitted he could understand Chaplin’s discontent at not playing, but he needs to ensure he has enough talent to call on now.

That’s not to say a loan move couldn’t happen moving forward.

‘I’ve got a lot of time for Conor,’ added Jackett.

He has been frustrated and he could at the right time go out on loan to work his way back into the team. That has to be his long-term aim.

‘For me as well, to have four strikers for those nine and 10 positions with one winger who can play out there as well, that does give you enough competition and cover.

‘When we go into the run-in we don’t want to leave ourselves short.’