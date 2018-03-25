Pompey boss demands consistency for league run-in

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has called on Pompey to deliver back-to-back wins for the first time this year.

And the Blues boss hopes that can kick-start a run of consecutive victories that can propel his side into the play-offs.

Pompey entertain Oxford United today in League One today with a top-six finish still within touching distance.

Victory could see the Blues climb into eighth place - and two points behind Peterborough, who occupy the final play-off position.

To do that, though, Pompey will have to reverse the trend they've developed since the turn of the year.

They have not won back-to-back matches since seeing off Wimbledon and Northampton at Fratton Park at the end of December.

In fact, Jackett's side have claimed just the three wins in 2018 - all away from home - as their form has dipped.

Last weekend's 2-0 triumph at Oldham, however, has kept them firmly in the mix.

And with Jackett believing 73 points could be enough to claim a top-six finish, he wants victory today to help galvanise a concerted last run at the play-offs.

He said: 'It's a high number of consecutive wins you need from the position we're in.

'But, amazingly, it's still there for us and the cushion to fifth or sixth spot is definitely possible to make up.

'We need the consecutive wins, though.

'In recent weeks we've done well on the road, but have been disappointing when we've come back home.

'For us to be successful we need to win in both areas.

'75 points traditionally gets you into the play-offs, but 73 will probably be enough this season.

'We have the chance today against Oxford - and it's a chance we want to take.'