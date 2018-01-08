Pompey boss dismisses Pitman sale claims

Pompey have issued a hands off warning to clubs potentially coveting Brett Pitman.

And contrary to national reports, Kenny Jackett is adamant there have been no approaches for his top scorer and skipper.

Pitman was at the weekend linked with a switch to League One rivals Charlton.

It is a claim strongly refuted by the Blues boss, who has no intention of cashing in on the 13-goal striker.

Similarly, Jackett has also emphatically shot down rumours of supposed interest in Oldham’s Craig Davies and Oxford United’s Wes Thomas.

Pompey have so far recruited Sylvain Deslandes and Connor Ronan on loan from Wolves during the January transfer window.

According to Jackett, though, other links have been wide of the mark.

He said: ‘We haven’t had contact from anyone about any of our players.

‘Nobody has contacted us about Brett and it wouldn’t matter if they did anyway, he wouldn’t be available.

‘We are not looking to break the group up or the team up in January and he is obviously our top scorer and our captain.

‘Craig Davies and Wes Thomas have both played against us this season, but they aren’t players we have made enquiries for or are considering bringing in.

‘We are probably linked with players in general because we try to build up a really good profile of every position.

‘If your keeper has a really good game it doesn’t mean you are not looking at a goalkeeper because that can change for a variety of reasons.

‘You have to constantly make inquiries and always need to know the market – good scouting is one or two years ahead.’