Pompey boss draws comparisons between keepers

Kenny Jackett believes Alex Bass has similar qualities to Luke McGee.

The Blues boss feels his substitute goalkeeper is an excellent shot-stopper and will inevitably continue to improve.

Bass has made just one first-team outing this season and has been forced to play the role of deputy behind McGee.

The academy graduate has been confined to featuring for the reserves, although he has caught the eye in those games.

In Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Everton under-23s in the Premier League Cup, Bass made a string of top-class saves and helped keep the scoreline down.

Jackett was impressed by Bass’ performance at Goodison and sees parallels between the 19-year-old and his Pompey no1.

The boss said: ‘He’s similar to Luke and he’s a very good shot-stopper.

‘Alex is a good size for a goalkeeper and I watched the reserve game back on Thursday morning as I didn’t go up to Everton.

‘He made some outstanding saves, as he does in training every day.

‘He’s very competent and has very good reactions – he’s hard to beat.

‘I do think Alex is a very capable goalkeeper and has a terrific temperament as well.

‘He’s very calm and I don’t think he’s going to flap as he has a fantastic attitude.’

Bass spent last season on loan at Salisbury. Jackett has not ruled out the fledgling keeper going out to gain more experience again, while he has lauded his commitment to the club.

He added: ‘It’s something we could do. But it’s hard with young players because if you keep them around then perhaps their chance comes, whether that’s through injury, suspension or loss of form.

‘Just generally, the older and the stronger he gets and the more he keeps working with John Keeley the more he will improve.

‘He’s a lad who is committed and wants to play for Portsmouth and that’s a big thing.’