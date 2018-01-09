Pompey boss frustrated by missed opportunities

Kenny Jackett believes Pompey paid the price for poor set-piece play as they slipped out of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Substitute Brett Pitman swooped in stoppage-time to grab a leveller after Charly Musonda had put Chelsea under-21s ahead.

Yet with thoughts turning towards a penalty shootout, the Belgian under-21 international buried a free-kick from 25 yards to snatch a 2-1 victory at the death.

That outcome was hard to take for Jackett, who was fuming at Pompey’s inability to threaten at dead-ball situations.

And he felt his team should have netted more goals from their many promising opportunities.

He said: ‘We had a lot of the ball, a lot of the ball in and around their box and in their half, and enough to score more goals than we did.

‘We couldn’t work the keeper enough and find the yards to get the shot away.

‘In particular, there were a high amount of set-pieces both in the first and second half.

‘We didn’t find the consistency with them to get us the goals in the periods when we were on top – and there were several periods where we were on top.

‘Since Gareth Evans has been out we haven’t really found a consistent man on set-pieces to be able to put the ball in and when it has we haven’t got on the end of enough.

‘They are a key part of the game we could have exploited to win because we were on top for long spells.’