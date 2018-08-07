Pompey boss hails Wheeler’s attacking qualities

Have your say

Kenny Jackett admitted David Wheeler will bring added 'attacking qualities' to Pompey after the winger signed a season-long loan deal at Fratton Park.

The 27-year-old today became the Blues’ seventh signing of the summer – but first loan deal as Jackett puts together a squad capable of challenging for promotion to the Championship.

David Wheeler

Pompey began their League One campaign with a 1-0 victory over Luton on Saturday.

And it is hoped the QPR man’s arrival will bolster the Blues’ ranks as they bid for a successful campaign.

Wheeler scored one goal in nine Rs appearances after arriving from Exeter for an undisclosed fee last August.

Yet it was during his time with the Grecians that the former England Schoolboys international caught the eye with his scoring exploits.

He netted 21 goals in 46 appearance during the 2016-17 campaign.

And Jackett is hoping his eye for goal will resurface at Fratton Park.

‘He’s an attacking wide player, who can be used on either side and has an impressive goalscoring record.

‘He hasn’t quite made the breakthrough at QPR, but had a number of seasons at Exeter and was very keen to come here.

‘It’s our first loan signing and supplements the good base of our own players that is already here at Pompey.

‘We’re pleased to bring his attacking qualities into our group and are grateful to QPR for letting him come here.’

