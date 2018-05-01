Pompey boss has eyes on Euro transfer market

Have your say

POMPEY are weighing up dipping into the foreign market in the search for players.

Kenny Jackett explained he will consider looking at players from the continent, as he aims to turn the Blues into a League One force next season.

Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Recruitment will be high on the agenda in the coming weeks as the League One season draws to a close this weekend.

Jackett explained play-off matches will offer his staff the chance to run the rule over possible signings.

But the 56-year-old also believes the European game could offer him options.

The Pompey boss told how that’s not a market he’s tended to tap into in the past, with there tending to be few players who’ve come into the third tier from abroad and made their mark.

It’s certainly an area he intends to keen an eye on through his scouting network, however.

Jackett said: ‘There’s games going on through May, whether that’s play-off games or games abroad.

‘We’ll certainly be looking to hit the ground running when June 27 comes around.

‘It’s something we can look at.

‘There’s not a fantastic market or pedigree of players who’ve come into League One and done it.

‘But you have to be open-minded enough to look at it.

‘Those games are going on, so we’ll look at them.’

Peterborough brings the curtain down on the campaign on Saturday.

But next week will see action off the pitch, with Pompey expected to announce their retained list.

There are eight players out of contract, with another seven currently on loan.

The picture will be expected to become clearer once the final game is out of the way. Jackett will sit down and have meetings with all of his players and staff to discuss the way forward.

He said: ‘As far as we can, we want to get the most out of our players while wisely and prudently adding to them.

‘Next week, as ever, is a big week.

‘We’ll be talking to players and talking to staff.

‘There’s not massive manoeuvrability (in the budget) and quite a few players are contracted for next season.

‘Next week we’ll work away with an individual meeting with every player and staff member.

‘There will be group meetings with staff and, hopefully, we’ll be looking at some pro-active recruitment.’

- JORDAN CROSS