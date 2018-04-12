Pompey boss: Holding-midfield role may not be necessary

Kenny Jackett has revealed he may ditch the midfield role he is now seeking to fill.

Anton Walkes has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, ending his three-game run operating as a screen in front of the defence.

Anton Walkes picked up a hamstring injury at Rochdale. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

But Pompey’s boss may implement a system tweak anyway.

Jackett said: ‘In terms of a defensive-midfield player, Anton has played a certain role for us in recent weeks and that has been a key role considering the opposition we have been playing.

‘With the games coming up, I am not so sure whether that role is really necessary anyway, so tactically we may need to change or tweak things slightly.

‘We won’t change a great deal in terms of personnel and we still have that type of flexibility.

‘For Anton, the majority of his games have been at right-back and, in later stages, three games in midfield and I have been pleased with him.

‘He has done a particular job for us, which has helped us get results in those games.’