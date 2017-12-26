Pompey boss hungry for Boxing Day cheer

Have your say

Kenny Jackett demanded Pompey deliver Boxing Day cheer to their supporters.

The Blues boss is hungry for his players to put right their Shrewsbury disappointment in front of their own fans against AFC Wimbledon.

Jackett was disappointed with his side’s lack of creativity as their winning run came to an end at the high-flying side on Saturday.

Now he wants to see them put that right against a Dons side who defeated promotion-chasing Bradford City last time out.

Jackett said: ‘We have to be honest about the fact we weren’t good enough in the last game.

‘But there’s a game coming up quickly where we can put it right.

‘There will be a great atmosphere against Wimbledon and we have to get the supporters on the edge of their seats and give them something to shout about.

‘It’s a big opportunity for us to get back to winning ways.

‘We’ve got a game within a couple of days of losing.

‘We have to learn from a loss where the opposition were better than us.

‘We didn’t do enough to win that game in possession.

‘They had a good hunger at Shrewsbury and are Championship-quality athletes.

‘That’s something we have to look to replicate if we want to be successful.’

The Wimbledon meeting precedes Northampton Town’s visit on Saturday.

Jackett views the fixtures as a decent chance to harvest points to close the gap on the sides in the play-off places.

They will begin that challenge on Boxing Day in front of a bumper home crowd.

Jackett said: ‘We have two games coming close together at Fratton Park.

‘We need to bounce back from Shrewsbury with two performances in front of our supporters.’