Pompey boss keen to look at keeper

Stephen Henderson could still have a Pompey future.

Kenny Jackett is keen to run the rule over the former Blues keeper again.

But Jackett warned he would have to be certain the 29-year-old was over the injury picked up against Doncaster last month.

The Pompey boss believes his staff did all they reasonably could when undertaking their due diligence on Henderson, ahead of his loan move until the end of the season.

Jackett said: ‘It’d be lovely to have a look at him for a week or two.

‘For us, we’d have to be 100 per cent happy he’s going to come here and stay fit.

‘We’ve just had too many this season and it’s cost us.

‘I don’t think there was any more we could’ve done with his availability, under-23 games, training and being at a very good level.

‘I don’t think there’s more we could’ve done with his situation.

‘Similarly, though, we can’t have him back and it happen again. We’d have to make sure he was over that injury before he came back.’

Although progressing well from his injury, Jackett doesn’t expect to see Henderson back at Pompey before the end of the season.

Jackett said: ‘The Forest physio says he’s doing very well but it doesn’t look like he’s going to make this season.

‘There are no plans to come back here. He’s not as close as that.

‘If it suddenly works out we get the right call at the right time and he’s close, then yes, of course, he’s a player we’re committed to and we’d look at him.

‘It’s not something we’re expecting but it’d be a nice surprise if it happens towards the back end of the season.’