Pompey boss keen to run rule over duo

KENNY JACKETT is keen to have another look at Stephen Henderson.

And the Pompey boss would be open to seeing if Tareiq Holmes-Dennis has recovered from his knee problem.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

But Jackett stressed he would have to be convinced about the players’ fitness before bringing them in over pre-season.

Henderson joined Pompey on loan in January, but his stint was wrecked by picking up a thigh injury on his first appearance.

The 30-year-old has a year left on his contract at Nottingham Forest but looks to have no future at the City Ground.

If his situation was to be resolved there, Jackett would be open to assessing the former Pompey No1, with keeper rein-forcements an area of focus.

Jackett said: In terms of his (Henderson’s) injury, it’s a situation where we could maybe have a look at someone in pre-season.

‘We’ll pursue some options, but the goalkeeping area is one where it’s an ongoing process.

‘It has been for the case for most of the year – and it’s certainly not going to stop now. We haven’t approached him yet, though. He’s just about over the injury.’

Holmes-Dennis has spent the season recovering from a knee injury he picked up on his Pompey bow in August.

Jackett explained looking at him again would be a consideration, but there would need to be signs the Huddersfield man was over his problems.

He said: ‘Tareiq was at the latter stages of rehab and was just about to come down when he felt he knee.

‘So he needed another exploratory op which ruled out his season.

‘We’d have to be convinced they were up and running in July – or before then.’

– JORDAN CROSS