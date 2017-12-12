Pompey boss lays down set-piece challenge

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT saluted his side’s set-piece threat at Charlton.

But the Pompey boss told his team they now need to maintain being a danger from corners and free-kicks.

Gareth Evans’ 47th-minute free-kick proved crucial to Jackett’s men picking up a hard-earned three points at Charlton.

The delicious delivery from the Blues’ vice-captain was hit into his own net by Josh Magennis, after a touch from Stuart O’Keefe.

It showed the threat Pompey can produce from set-pieces with the right ball in.

It’s a subject Jackett has continually returned to, as he looks for his to side to up their threat from dead-ball situations.

The manager knows that’s not happened nearly enough so far this season.

Now, after the winner at The Valley, the challenge is to maintain potency from set-pieces.

Jackett said: It was a very good ball from Gareth Evans for the goal.

‘We haven’t scored enough from set-pieces this season.

‘We’ve been unlucky, at times hitting the post and the bar.

‘We’ve missed easier chances from them than we’ve scored from.

‘So some perseverance there is good. It’s something we need to keep up.’

Jackett’s view the Blues haven’t threatened enough from set-pieces is borne out by the numbers.

The goal at the Charlton was just the third time in the league this season his side have scored from a free-kick or corner.

Brett Pitman’s winner at Blackpool and Jamal Lowe’s header against Fleetwood are the other occasions. Oli Hawkins also bagged from a free-kick in the Checkatrade Trophy win over Crawley.

– JORDAN CROSS