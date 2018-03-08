Pompey boss: Midfielder’s new deal imminent

Kenny Jackett believes Danny Rose’s new Pompey deal is imminent.

Although, the midfielder is not expected to play again this season.

Danny Rose, left, with Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin

Talks have been progressing since December on extending Rose’s existing two-year deal, which expires this summer.

Negotiations were initially held up following the broken leg he sustained against Northampton.

Despite Rose’s optimism, Jackett does not believe the player will return from injury before the season ends.

However, a fresh contract for the popular 30-year-old is almost sealed.

There’s a contract on the table for him, it is not one people are jumping up and down about and I’m expecting him here next year Kenny Jackett

The Blues boss said: ‘We are expecting Danny to be okay for next year.

‘We wouldn’t be giving him a contract if we weren’t expecting a full recovery, we are confident of that.

‘There’s a contract on the table for him. It is not one people are jumping up and down about and I’m expecting him here next year.

‘He is doing okay with his rehab, although I don’t think he will be in and around the first team this season.

‘However, the way it’s going, most importantly he will be okay and fully fit on July 1 having had a good summer’s work.

‘Danny will not just be starting from scratch, he will be ready more or less at the end of our season and working through the summer.

‘Like Stuart (O’Keefe), Danny hasn’t given up coming back ahead of schedule and I think you have to have that attitude.

‘But if you are asking me about the estimates the medical people are giving me, Danny will be ready at the end of the season and then fit and raring to go.’

Rose’s return to Pompey’s side in November, after a period out of the team, coincided with nine victories from 11 matches.

However, since getting injured against the Cobblers on December 30, Jackett’s men have collected just eight points from a possible 30.

During the same period, O’Keefe has also been sidelined by injury, restricting the Blues’ midfield options.

For the weekend visit of Gillingham, Jackett must choose whether to stick with Ben Close and Adam May, or perhaps put Jack Whatmough or Dion Donohue there.

Regardless, he admits Rose has been a miss.

He added: ‘We have missed him, we have missed his experience, you look at the results when we had him in and they were very good.

‘We have been young in midfield – and probably physically not strong enough.’

– NEIL ALLEN