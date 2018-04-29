Pompey boss: Naismith was available for selection at Bury

Have your say

Kenny Jackett admitted Kal Naismith was fully fit and available for selection after being left out of Pompey’s squad at Bury.

And the Blues will hold talks with the Scot in the next coming weeks to discuss his future.

Naismith failed to make Jackett’s match-day squad for their 1-0 defeat against League One’s basement side yesterday.

The Rangers academy product had started Pompey’s previous nine matches before being axed.

The Blues boss said: ‘I didn’t select Kal yesterday – he was fully fit.

‘We’ll talk to him this week, maybe the week after but for us I didn’t select him on yesterday.’