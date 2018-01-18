Pompey boss: No grudges on Rotherham return

Kenny Jackett reflected on his forthcoming New York Stadium reunion and insisted: I bear no grudges.

Last season the current Pompey manager spent 39 days as Millers boss, before walking out on the club.

Jackett’s spell consisted of five matches, with no victories – and his replacement still remains at the helm.

Paul Warne was serving as Rotherham’s fitness coach when the 59-year-old arrived in October 2016 following Alan Stubbs’ exit.

Initially installed as caretaker boss when Jackett departed, Warne has subsequently overseen their climb to eighth in League One following a seven-match unbeaten run.

And on Saturday the Blues boss will return to the Millers insisting nothing but the match will be on his mind.

Jackett said: ‘There are no grudges.

‘Paul Warne was there as fitness coach when I was there, I found him really good and I always have time for him.

‘He was a very popular player and is a good guy, a very good guy.

‘I bear no grudges to anybody there. Also, for me, it just happens to be our next game.

‘We are playing a competitor, but even so when you play somebody inside or outside the top 10 there is a maximum three points there and you want them.

‘Every game I am consistent in myself how I approach them and no one game is more important than the other.

‘Rotherham are on a very good run at the moment and will want to continue that.

‘They were in the play-off places for quite a number of weeks earlier on and will be wanting to get back there.

‘Their determination will be there, as it is every week.

‘And Paul is somebody I have a lot of time for, I found him very engaging.’

Warne totalled 34 goals in 294 games during his Rotherham playing days and joined their coaching staff following his retirement.

He was appointed permanent manager in April 2017 – and following relegation from the Championship is seeking an instant return.

Jackett added: ‘For me, they are one of our competitors because they are a point behind us in the league, have a very good squad of players and will be trying to bounce back having come out of the Championship.

‘I’m pleased we are in the top 10 of this division and there are teams outside that who are also making great strides.

‘Rotherham will be going for one of those three promotion places to get into the Championship, as are we.’