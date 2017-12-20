Pompey boss: No pressure to sell stars

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has revealed he is under no pressure to sell off his prized assets next month.

The January transfer window will see the Blues strive to bolster a squad sitting seventh in League One.

However, Pompey’s boss insists he has no instructions to cash in on any of his star performers.

Matt Clarke remains the club’s most bankable player as he continues to enjoy another outstanding campaign.

The 21-year-old’s ongoing progress will have caught the attention of clubs from the Championship and potentially higher.

Contracted until the summer of 2019, he ranks highly among the players Jackett is eager to keep.

And Pompey’s manager revealed there will be no star sales to balance the books.

Jackett said: ‘There’s not a need to sell players next month.

‘There has never been any mention of selling players to make ends meet, which is good news for a manager.

‘If we sell then we sell for football reasons, if you like.

‘You always want to keep your best players. That may alter in time for contractual reasons or when situations change – but there is no financial pressure to sell anybody at all.

‘I do feel the squad is showing good hunger and determination and long may that continue, because they are qualities we need to be successful.’

Drew Talbot left by mutual consent earlier this week to create space within the squad for strengthening. The full-back has since been linked with Chesterfield.

In addition, Damien McCrory’s loan is set to expire, although he is already with parent club Burton to recuperate following a knee operation.