Pompey boss nominated for monthly honour

Kenny Jackett has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award.

The Blues’ November progress under their boss has caught the eye of the judging panel, earning him a nomination.

Also listed are Scunthorpe boss Graham Alexander, Blackburn’s Tony Mowbray and Jon Witney at Walsall.

Last month saw Jackett steer his side to three wins in four League One matches, in addition to emerging from the group stages of the Checkatrade Trophy.

That was in response to three consecutive league defeats towards the end of October.

There were victories over Blackpool, Southend and Plymouth, with a 2-1 loss at Peterborough the only blip in an impressive Pompey month.

Yet Jackett faces strong competition from fellow League One managers.

Alexander saw Scunthorpe win all four of their league fixtures in November, conceding just once in the process.

In addition, there was an FA Cup replay victory over Northampton.

Similarly, Mowbray’s Blackburn made it a clean sweep of four league triumphs in the same month, racking up 13 goals as they did so.

The Ewood Park outfit currently stand just one point off Scunthorpe in fourth place.

Finally, Witney’s Walsall have recovered from a worrying dip to earn six points from three league matches.

The Saddlers had previously won one of their last seven, only to register consecutive victories over Fleetwood and AFC Wimbledon.

It is the first time Jackett has been in the running for the manager of the month accolade since arriving at Fratton Park in June.

Predecessor Paul Cook claimed the League Two honour for April, following a month containing five wins to earn Blues promotion to League One.