Pompey boss outlines recruitment priority

KENNY JACKETT admitted he’s searching for extra midfield power.

The Pompey boss knows additional muscle in the middle of the park is a priority for him this summer.

Jackett acknowledged midfield is an area where his team have struggled at times this season.

The impact of Anton Walkes there before picking up a hamstring injury late on at Rochdale underlined the need for reinforcements to Jackett.

The Blues manager feels it’s important to find the right blend his team haven’t quite hit in there this term.

Jackett said: ‘Midfield has been a slight problem at times.

‘In recent weeks we saw Anton Walkes play in front of the back four against Walsall and Wigan and find a little niche for himself.

‘He broke up a lot of attacks with his power and promoted a lot of ours.

‘We lost that to injury and that’s indicative of where we’ve been midfield-wise.

‘I don’t think we’ve found great options in there and been dominant. We do need to improve in that area and find more power.’

With Pompey set for a top-10 finish this term, Jackett knows there is not a huge gap between where his team currently stand and becoming a top-six outfit.

Although, midfield appears a priority, strengthening across the pitch will be needed to bridge the gap.

Jackett added: ‘We’ve almost got to look at every department.

‘With players coming in, we have to look at whether we have the right type of competition numbers wise, because injuries do happen.

‘After that, we could almost look at it and say in every area can we be better?

‘We don’t need to find much, though. Recruitment always gets mentioned a lot and quite rightly.

‘It’s towards the top of our list and summer recruitment will be crucial for us - as it is with most sides.

‘Overall, we looking for an extra five or 10 per cent in every area to improve.’