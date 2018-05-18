Pompey boss ready to go to work on signings

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT is ready to hit the ground running with his summer recruitment.

The summer transfer window opened yesterday with players able to be signed until the new closure date of August 9.

Pompey are pursuing Derry City’s attacking talent Ronan Curtis, but that deal can not be finalised until June 8, when the international window opens.

The Blues’ owners have been clear about the budget, believed to be in the region of £3.2m, and the manager’s working conditions.

Jackett feels that clarity has been helpful when assembling a list of targets.

He said: ‘You read about some managers who are asking “where am I shopping?”, “Where am I going?”

‘We’ve known all the way along, and it’s up to us to maximise where we are.

‘We can do that. There has never been any doubts that’s not the case. For us, it’s about maximising what we have.

‘Portsmouth can be and is a force in this division – that’s our aim.’

Pompey’s American owners were present for the final game of the season against Peterborough earlier this month.

They are not scheduled to return until August, but that offers no issues to Jackett.

He added: ‘They’ve been very consistent people and given me good backing.

‘The budget is where it is and we’re working hard to maximise it, which we can.

‘I think they’re talking about August (for the next visit).

‘But my direct contact is Mark Catlin and Tony (Brown), and, when needed, there’s calls and conference calls to those guys.

‘Come the start of the new season they will be over, but, if needed they will be available on the phone.

‘It’s not like I don’t know how much it (the budget) is.’

– JORDAN CROSS