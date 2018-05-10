Pompey boss refuses to be drawn on Curtis speculation

Have your say

Kenny Jackett refused to be drawn on speculation regarding Pompey target Ronan Curtis.

But the boss insisted the Blues will be proactive during the summer transfer window.

Pompey are in advanced talks with Curtis over a move to Fratton Park and are willing to meet the substantial fee Derry City are demanding for the forward.

Although Jackett declined to comment on the 22-year-old’s future, he revealed he is looking to bring a number of new recruits to the Blues over the summer.

The boss said: ‘He’s a Derry player and I don’t like talking about other teams’ players.

‘I don’t like it when other managers necessarily talk about my players or my club.

‘We’re in a situation where we’re pursuing a number of options, definitely.

‘We are trying to be proactive and, if we can, build a good squad and a good side that will gel together well in pre-season.’

Get the lowdown on Derry City’s Ronan Curtis from Derry Journal reporter Simon Collins here.