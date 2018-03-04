Pompey boss remembers how Swans soared to promotion

Have your say

POMPEY FANS undoubtedly remain unconvinced.

But Kenny Jackett has seen himself just what a powerful end-of-season run can achieve.

Of course, no one will forget that sensational 10 wins and a draw from the final 12 games of last season.

That, as we all know, delivered the League Two title on the final day as Paul Cook’s men moved to the summit for the first time after defeating Cheltenham.

Supporters are dubious a similar feat can be achieved this time around, however.

And that’s with good reason, too, with Pompey picking up just two wins so far in 2018.

Jackett remembers how stuttering form while manager at Swansea made way for a winning run which delivered success in the 2004-05 campaign, though.

The Pompey boss was at the helm of the Welsh side as they won six of their final eight games to finish two points in front of fourth-placed Southend.

Swansea finished on the same amount of points as Scunthorpe, despite being well off the Iron around this time of year.

The side endured a period of one win from nine league games through February and March before things began to rapidly pick up.

Jackett remembers how momentum accelerated for his side over the finale of their campaign.

He knows fortune plays a part in such a run, but it can be done.

Jackett said: ‘I’ve made up 10 points from February before, which you can do.

‘We did it on the last day. That was with Swansea. We caught Scunthorpe.

‘Generally, though, when you get into March you’re running out of runway a bit and there are fewer points to play for. Definitely.

‘But is it there for Portsmouth? Yes, it is. That’s a big thing.

‘Things can change quickly in football if you get the right combination.

‘You need a little bit of luck if you do find it to be able to settle the side down.

‘You need a couple of months where it doesn’t change too much to get you in there.’

Pompey are currently four points off the play-offs in League One with 11 games remaining of the season.

That’s despite their poor run of form since the turn of the year.

That came off the back of nine wins from 11 in all competitions at the end of 2017.

Jackett knows that’s the kind of form Pompey now need to emulate.

He said: ‘There’s still enough games.

‘In the last five we’ve lost three and won two. We’re in touching distance still.’

– JORDAN CROSS