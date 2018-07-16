Pompey boss responds to news of Eisa bids emerging

Kenny Jackett has delivered his response to talk of Pompey's bid to land Mo Eisa.

News emerged from the west country on Saturday of two offers being knocked back for the Cheltenham striker.

Mo Eisa, right, in action against West Ham

That was after Eisa scored a first-half hat-trick in the Robins' 4-0 win over Cirencester Town on Friday night.

Jackett said: 'In terms of players we are looking.

'I don't like talking about other clubs' contracted players.

'In terms of transfers, as and when we get players over the line and bring them in is when we talk.

'We don't like talking about other clubs' players, but we are active in trying to improve the squad. That's definitely the case, of course we are.

'In terms of players going out there's really no new news. We're looking to improve and not weaken. We are looking.'