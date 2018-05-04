Pompey boss reveals why top-10 finish matters

Have your say

THE DEMAND is for a top-10 finish.

And Kenny Jackett has revealed the reasons why he’s placing so much stock in Pompey signing off the season with a victory tomorrow.

Kenny Jackett. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

The Blues can finish as high as eighth or as low as 12th in the League One table, depending on the result at Fratton Park and at other games around the country.

Jackett believes finishing inside the top 10 would be a fair reflection of the season, after arriving back in the third tier this term.

He said: ‘Managers look at those things, definitely.

‘So finishing as high as possible is important. I don’t want it to be low.

‘If we finish 12th I don’t think it would be a fair reflection (of the season).

‘I don’t think we’ve been 12th at all, with probably 11th our lowest position.

‘We haven’t been down there on a consistent basis.

‘For me, I’d want our finishing position to reflect our season or be higher.

‘That’s where you really want to be for your side.

‘If we were to drop just below at the end it wouldn’t reflect the season.

‘So, yes, it matters to me and would be the reason why we want to do well.

‘Energy-wise and focus, we want a lot to make sure we put in a good performance.

‘A top-10 finish would be a solid season.

‘I don’t think it’s been spectacular but I think it’s been a solid season.

‘Reflecting on it going forward, it would be one we want to build on.’

Pompey have produced anything but the powerful finish Jackett asked for, losing their past two games and going winless in five.

That makes creating a feelgood factor on the final day important for Jackett.

He said: ‘Results have been disappointing. I felt both Bury and Bradford were winnable games.

‘Charlton were pretty good on the day, but we gave it a go in the second half to make it close. I still felt Charlton were a good side, though.

‘You have to sum up the game, the way it went, the opportunities and the opposition.

‘Against Bury, I thought it was a side who were there for the taking. I really did. So our performance there was poor. We shouldn’t have lost that game.

‘We have to say that was disappointing – and we have one game left to get it out of our system.

‘The last game is the prevalent one in the mind, so that’s why this game is important.’

– JORDAN CROSS