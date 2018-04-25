Pompey boss rues Kabamba’s loan progress

KENNY JACKETT has rued the lack of loan game time for Nicke Kabamba.

And at the season’s end the Pompey boss will sit down with the striker to discuss the next step in his career.

Kabamba has split the campaign between loan spells at Colchester in League Two and then non-league Aldershot.

However, both stays have proven disappointing, totalling two goals and just seven starts.

He remains part of an Aldershot side currently in the National League play-offs in pursuit of a Football League return.

But the 25-year-old has featured only nine times since arriving in January, serving as an unused substitute in their past two matches.

And with his Fratton Park deal expiring at the campaign’s end, Kabamba faces a pivotal summer.

Jackett said: ‘Nicke’s had loan opportunities and chances, but unfortunately hasn’t quite had enough game time.

‘I have been keeping track of him and spoken to their manager Gary Waddock quite a bit.

‘He has been out of it for quite a long while and came out of nowhere – as you do as a centre-forward – played and scored. Then was a non-playing sub again in his last game.

‘It has been mixed for Nicke at Aldershot, two goals, but probably overall some frustration at a lack of game time and sometimes spending quite a few weeks without being in the match-day 16.

‘I have spoken to his managers at Colchester and Aldershot, but obviously he just hasn’t fitted in and hasn’t quite had the game time.

‘That is unfortunate for Nicke because we want him to do well.

‘He’s out of contract in the summer and after Peterborough is among the players I’ll sit down and talk to.

‘He hasn’t had the game time really, but is a very good guy and a very good professional.’

Kabamba arrived in January 2017 from Hampton & Richmond, featuring in the final four matches of the League Two title triumph.

That included a start in the 2-1 victory over Cambridge United at Fratton Park.

Following Jackett’s summer arrival, Kabamba netted five times in a Pompey XI friendly win at Newport Isle of Wight.

He was then used in two of the opening five games of the first-team campaign.

However, a loan spell at Colchester yielded no goals in 10 matches – and he was then sent to Aldershot.