Pompey boss searching for right attacking blend

POMPEY are still looking for the right attacking blend.

And Kenny Jackett is prepared to make at least a couple of further attacking additions to get the correct mix to his forward options.

Jackett has landed five players this summer but, with Conor Chaplin’s future in doubt, is looking at further strengthening up front.

The Blues boss is also looking at an attacking midfielder, with Sean Longstaff one of the options being considered.

Jackett said: ‘You’re looking at an even distribution of types of players and position.

‘That’s the case and you need to overlap that with sheer quality.

‘I do think Oli Hawkins has started well and played well last weekend. Chaplin has started well.

‘In terms of our forwards, I think there is some good competition around.

‘Would you like one or two more? Yes.

‘Pace, power, scoring ability. Left foot, right foot and header.

‘These are the sort of things (he’s looking for).

‘I certainly won’t be taking away players in that area without bringing in people I felt could improve us.’

Jackett is aware of his duty to supporters as he goes about completing his summer recruitment.

He added: ‘My job and first allegiance is to the club.

‘At this stage we have quite a positive vibe with our supporters.

‘I don’t want to set that back.

‘So for me, any changes can only result in us getting stronger and Portsmouth being as strong as possible come August 4.’

– JORDAN CROSS