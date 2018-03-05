Pompey boss sets play-off target

Have your say

POMPEY have been set a 75-point target to reach the League One play-offs.

Boss Kenny Jackett admitted his side will need to deliver a storming run to finish in the top six this season.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

The Blues, who sit 11th on 49 points, on would need to collect 26 points from their final 11 matches to hit his goal.

After winning just two games from 11 in 2018, that would be a return to their flying form through November and December.

Jackett said: ‘The target’s somewhere in the mid-70s, around 75.

‘We have to get there or thereabouts.

‘It’s about believing we can do that and winning consecutive games firstly.

‘But it’s six or seven on the trot which is the territory which can get you in there.

‘We’re going to need to get somewhere in the mid-70s to get there in sixth spot.

‘But you can win seven or eight games on the trot. That’s the territory we’re coming into.

‘We can do that. You can never know what could happen with the sides above.

‘For us, that’s our focus.’

The Blues have now been out of the top six since drawing with Scunthorpe on January 13.

Jackett stated if play-off aims aren’t met it’s then about looking to the future.

He added: ‘If it doesn’t quite happen, I want us to finish the season strongly to go into next season well.

‘We’ll be looking to attack the top six again.

‘We’ve flirted with it this year. We’ve been in it once or twice.

‘January 13 was the last time we were actually in the top six. We’ve flirted with it for most of the season.

‘If we don’t do it this year, we will want to next season and work for the equation to be a top side chasing those Championship places.’