Pompey boss steps up striker search

Kenny Jackett is continuing his pursuit of a new striker.

But the Pompey boss has stressed he wants a greater goal return from the players he already has at Fratton Park.

Jackett remains in the market for additional firepower after bringing in five new faces so far this summer.

That’s with Conor Chaplin’s future remaining in doubt after a lack of football last season.

Jackett feels a new striker could well be one of his final permanent recruits.

He said: ‘It’s not going bad (search for a striker). There are options.

‘I don’t think there will be major changes between now and the deadline, though. I think it will be minimal.’

Regardless of recruitment, Jackett is looking for more goals throughout his team next season.

No-one in the top 14 in League One scored fewer goals than Pompey last term – something the Blues boss knows needs to improve.

He added: ‘If I’m looking at my attacking options at present in the squad there’s Evans and Lowe, Chaplin, Hawkins, Pitman, Dennis and Curtis. Seven lads there.

‘Maybe there is (space for different type of striker).

‘But we want goals from all over and midfield. Maybe that overlaps it.

‘I certainly think internally people like Jamal can get more goals. Gareth is capable and can get goals.

‘Hawkins got eight in his first year and then there’s the two new lads.

‘We also think we can score more goals centre-back-wise, we really do.’