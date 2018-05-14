Pompey boss targets left-sided recruits

Have your say

Attacking left-sided options top Kenny Jackett’s wish list as he plots his summer recruitment drive.

The departure of Kal Naismith, while loanees Matty Kennedy and Connor Ronan return to their parent clubs, ensures the Blues are short down the left flank.

Kal Naismith. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett has ruled out Dion Donohue playing an advanced role, while Jamal Lowe has proven more effective down the right.

And it leaves a gaping hole in Pompey’s squad which urgently needs addressing.

The Blues boss said: ‘We haven’t got players there at the moment.

‘We had Kal, Matty Kennedy and, for the odd game, Connor Ronan but they have now left.

‘It is an area we want to strengthen, definitely. We need somebody who gives us balance and, if we can, get some pace and mobility in there.

‘But I don’t think Dion can play there, no.

‘I see him further back where he can come from behind, so either left midfield or left-back are his best positions.’