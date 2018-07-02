Pompey boss targets loan recruit

Kenny Jackett is planning to raid the loan market to complete his Pompey squad.

And the Blues boss has outlined the attacking midfielder he wants to bolster his options ahead of the new campaign.

Jackett has made five quick-fire signings this summer as he aims to get his side out of League One at the second attempt.

There’s been a lull on that front since the arrival of Lee Brown three weeks ago, however.

Jackett is confident of bringing in Anton Walkes and is looking for a permanent striker.

But he is then planning to look at a temporary arrival to get the depth to his squad he’s searching for.

Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff has been mentioned on that front and Jackett stated he was looking for a player in the mould of the attacking midfielder.

He said: ‘If you suddenly get bad injuries or things change in pre-season the loan option is there.

‘For us at the moment we haven’t got any loans in the building. We’ve tried to build it with our own players.

‘I always feel through the back end of the season and early part of the summer you try to work with permanents if you can. The loans come about as you get closer to the deadline when you can obviously see there’s a hole in the team or the group for whatever reason.

‘You need to plug that and can do it with a loan signing who would not necessarily be available had you been talking to them or their agent in April or May.

‘Somebody attacking, either attacking midfield or coming off the line (is what Jackett’s looking for).

‘Goals, a goalscoring record and creating goals, that’s probably an area we’re looking at.

‘We do have some irons in the fire definitely but we’ll see as to if they come off.’

The loan window closes on August 31 with the regular transfer window closing on August 9.

Jackett expects loan movement to accelerate with clubs back in training.

He added: ‘In the next few weeks there will be a lot of loans going out where people have gone back to their club, had a look for a week or two and then let them go out.

‘Traditionally League One clubs wait for that period and then everyone will be looking for the same players but you try to pick it off.

‘We’d always prefer permanents but if we then have to take loans we understand.

‘It shouldn’t be based on loans, it should be based on the lads here. They should be a supplement to the squad.’