Pompey boss wants midfielder for next season

KENNY JACKETT is keen to keep Connor Ronan at Pompey.

But the Blues boss admitted Wolves are in the driving seat when it comes to deciding the midfielder’s future.

Ronan again impressed on Saturday at Oldham, to continue a positive loan spell since arriving from Molineux in January. The 20-year-old has a year left on his deal with his parent club, but has stated he’d be open to another stay at Fratton Park.

That’s something Jackett would like to do.

Jackett said: ‘He’s a player we’re obviously interested in.

‘It’s not something we’ve discussed, but for Wolves they aren’t going to necessarily commit to it.

‘Generally, they get all of their players back in pre-season and assess their options then.

‘He’s been looking for the break to get into first-team football. He was slightly frustrated, if pleased to be at a club going in the right direction in Wolves.

‘You want to be there or thereabouts with the first team and, as a young player, make a mark.

‘He’s happy and pleased for us taking the chance on him with limited league experience. For him, Wolves are in the driving seat but I’m sure he’ll be open to it (a return next season).’

Jackett explained there’s been no discussions with Wolves over Ronan, but he feels they will be pleased with how his loan has gone.

He said: ‘They’ll be happy he’s with us and played the games. He’s either started or come on as a sub in the majority of games.

‘That’s good for him because over the past couple of seasons, although he’s been with the first-team group, he hasn’t played many games. It’s been a good spell for him and we do think he’s helped us.’

– JORDAN CROSS