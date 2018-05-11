Pompey boss wants Premier League loanee

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT has reaffirmed his interest in landing Anton Walkes.

And The News understands the versatile Spurs talent is keen on a return to Fratton Park next season.

Walkes has emerged as a priority recruit of the seven loan players who spent last term at Fratton Park.

The 21-year-old ticks the boxes in terms of the kind of promising player with resale value Pompey are looking to recruit.

Walkes has a year remaining on his deal at White Hart Lane, but Jackett stated he would like to bring the player back.

He said: ‘It’s something we’re open to.

‘It’s not somewhere we’re at yet.

‘But, obviously, he fits the profile of the younger type of player we want.

‘He’s fitted in quite well in terms of performances, and looks comfortable around the place.

‘We always thought he was quite variable. We played him at right-back and holding midfield when Nathan Thompson was suspended for a period of time.

‘I personally believe he can play a few roles – right-back, right centre-back and holding midfield.

‘He can certainly do a job for us in those positions.’

Jackett explained Walkes is still at Pompey finishing his rehab from his hamstring injury.

The manager added: ‘He is still around. I think he’s nearly there in terms of his hamstring injury.

‘He’s been going into Spurs on Monday to dovetail his rehab. But he has a place down here, so suits him to do his work here, which is fine by us. What he has to be careful of is if he stops now and suddenly starts again in seven weeks’ time.

‘So he needs to keep working really to keep his confidence level up so the hamstring is okay.’

– JORDAN CROSS