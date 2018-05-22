Pompey boss weighing up left-back options

Have your say

POMPEY boss Kenny Jackett is weighing up his left-back options.

The Blues have Dion Donohue and Brandon Haunstrup contracted for next season.

Yet Jackett is mulling over whether to further strengthen what has proven a problematic position at times during his Fratton Park reign.

Bristol Rovers’ Lee Brown has already been linked with a free transfer switch following his departure from the League One club.

It’s a Pompey association which continues to linger, despite being downplayed by Jackett last month.

Elsewhere, Sylvain Deslandes will remain at Wolves after the Premier League newcomers triggered an option.

Another left-back loanee this season was Damien McCrory, who has been offered a fresh deal at Burton.

Regardless, Pompey’s most effective players for that full-back role have been Donohue and Haunstrup, with both impressing on occasions.

Donohue worked hard on adjusting to left-back demands following his arrival from Chesterfield and can also operate in midfield.

Meanwhile, the Blues activated a 12-month option in Haunstrup’s contract to keep him at Fratton Park for next season.

However, Jackett continues to assess his squad.

When asked about the left-back situation, Pompey’s boss said: ‘I think Donohue has some flexibility in terms of left-back and left midfield, I do think that is important.

‘I have played with both Donohue and Haunstrup (at left-back) and both have a future here.’

Waterlooville’s Haunstrup made 20 appearances during what was a breakthrough season, while Donohue featured 35 times, primarily as a left-back.