Pompey-bound Curtis scores in Derry defeat

Ronan Curtis was on target in his penultimate game for Derry City yesterday.

The forward, who will complete his move to Pompey on June 9 when the international transfer window opens, scored in the Candystripes' 4-2 loss at Cork City.

With Derry 2-0 down at Turners Cross - the stadium where the Blues will play a friendly against the Rebel Army on July 7 - Curtis grabbed one back for the visitors in the 66th minute.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international controlled an aerial ball before his long-range strike caught Cork keeper Mark McNulty off-guard.

Ronan Hale then levelled for Derry but Kenny Shiels' men went on to suffer a 4-2 defeat.

Curtis will play his final game for the Candystripes on Friday when they visit Bohemian's.