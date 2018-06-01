Pompey-bound Curtis wants to 'go out with a bang' on Brandywell farewell

Ronan Curtis wants to 'go out with a bang' when he plays his final home match for Derry City tonight.

The Candystripes host Sligo Rovers in what will be the Republic of Ireland under-21 international's last game at the Brandywell before he rubber stamps his move to Pompey.

Curtis signed a pre-contract agreement with Kenny Jackett's side last week, and will officially become a Blues player on June 9 when the international transfer window opens.

The forward remains eligible to play for Derry until then and is also likely to feature in forthcoming away games against Cork and Bohemians.

But tonight's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with Rovers will see Curtis say goodbye to a ground he has graced since the age of 17.

He admitted it will represent a sad night for him and his family.

But speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Curtis said he hoped to give the home fans a farewell to remember.

'It's a bit upsetting but I'm looking forward to it,' he said.

'I'm going to miss my home town and it's going to be a sad night for me, my fans and my family.

'They have been so good to me here, the supporters, manager Kenny Shiels, the staff. Everyone has just been unbelievable and I can't thank them enough really.

'Friday is a big day for me and the fans and my family, so I'm really looking forward to it and hopefully I can give them something back.

'I said that as long as I'm here, I'm going to give 120 per cent for Derry.

'Hopefully I can go out with a bang on Friday so the fans have something to remember me by.

'We really do need to pick up points now because we have three big games coming up.'

