Pompey braced for further Webster windfalls

POMPEY will bank another Adam Webster windfall should Bristol City win promotion.

The Blues are already set to rake in around £550,000 from their ex-defender’s recent £3.5m switch to Ashton Gate.

Former Pompey defender Adams Webster has left Ipswich to join Bristol City

That represents a 20-per-cent sell-on clause inserted by chief executive Mark Catlin while negotiating the defender’s June 2016 switch to Ipswich.

However, it is understood there remain other stipulations inserted into the deal which can still benefit the Blues financially in forthcoming years.

That includes a promotion bonus, with Pompey to receive 20 per cent of any monies Ipswich collect in recognition of Bristol City going up.

For that to kick in, Webster must have represented the Robins for a certain amount of matches in any promotion campaign.

Separately, the Blues are also entitled to 20 per cent of any cut Ipswich receive for the central defender accumulating a set number of appearances.

As it stands, however, the £550,000 figure is the only sum definitely assured to enter the Blues’ coffers.

That is believed to be in the form of instalments, nonetheless remains a welcome bonus to Pompey’s ability to strengthen the squad during the transfer window.

Kenny Jackett has this summer so far paid a fee for Ronan Curtis, while the incoming arrival of Anton Walkes from Spurs will cost a sum as well. A loan deal for Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff is also being pursued.

