Pompey calm in transfer pursuit of Mo Eisa

Mark Catlin insists Pompey are ‘relaxed’ as the transfer wrangling continues.

The Blues are still pursuing Mo Eisa, having had several bids turned down for the £1.5m-rated striker.

The departure of Conor Chaplin to Coventry has been earmarked to contribute towards funding such interest in the Cheltenham man.

However, Kenny Jackett will not allow Chaplin to depart if Pompey cannot seal a deal for Eisa or alternative goal-scoring targets.

Catlin declined to comment on the Chaplin situation, who is also being pursued by Bristol Rovers and Barnsley.

Similarly, he wouldn’t be drawn on interest in Eisa.

But the chief executive is adamant Chaplin will only go if it suits the Blues.

He said: ‘I am very, very relaxed about what's going to be happening in the next week or so in regards of where we’ll be as a squad for the start of the season.

‘But, most importantly, I am very relaxed because our manager is very relaxed.

‘With Conor - or any good players - you always get interest. It’s probably a little bit more serious than the normal enquiry over the phone, but we will have to see how that develops.

‘Conor is our player and still a valuable part of the squad - and that will be the case until the day he leaves us.

‘We are in control. Financially we have no need to do anything, any decision taken will be for purely footballing reasons and that will be led by Kenny Jackett. We are not under any pressure whatsoever to sell.

‘In any transfer with any player there are agents involved, there are other clubs involved, there’s a manager involved, there’s the player involved, there's money involved, there’s player’s desire to play more matches involved. There are so many things to take into account.

‘But players that are contracted to us are our players and we will only let them go on our terms.’

Anton Walkes will join the Blues before the end of the month, while the club are also optimistic of capturing Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff on loan. Yet success in the chase for Eisa remains in the balance.

Catlin added: ‘We don’t comment about players from other clubs, it’s not our style.

‘However, we've got a budget for the right player for the right money or right players - and have a very receptive board which will always listen.

‘But ultimately it will be for Kenny. If he feels there’s a player that can make us stronger in any position then the board will listen to it.’