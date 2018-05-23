Pompey chief: Curtis fits Kenny’s recruitment criteria

RONAN CURTIS epitomises Pompey’s recruitment criteria after Kenny Jackett kick-started his summer strengthening.

That is the message from Mark Catlin, following the culmination of a long-running pursuit of the Irish talent.

Pompey announced the signing of Ronan Curtis on Tuesday morning

On Tuesday morning it was officially announced a two-year deal had been secured for a ‘substantial’ fee, with the option of a further year.

Curtis will now arrive at Fratton Park on June 9, once the international transfer window opens.

For Jackett, the Derry City striker completes a photofit of the calibre of player he is keen to recruit.

And Catlin is delighted the Blues have finally captured their long-standing target.

Pompey’s chief executive said: ‘This has been one of many discussions going on behind the scenes.

‘Ronan was very, very high on Kenny’s list.

‘Every transfer is different, but in regards of his age, potential and the type of player he is, he very much fits the bill of the type we are looking to bring into the club.

‘Ronan is young, hungry and desperate to improve individually and improve us as a team.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

‘It has been a long, difficult process. However, it has been worth the wait.

‘Kenny and our team really rate the player, and when you get someone like that then it has all been worthwhile.

‘I have been doing a lot of other work in the last couple of months, so really a lot of credit has to go down to chief operating officer Tony Brown for this one.

‘Ultimately, we have followed the lead of Kenny and his recruitment team. As in previous years we have backed the manager.’

It is understood Curtis’ transfer fee is well in excess of six figures.

A satisfactory conclusion for all parties during a very public pursuit stoked by Derry boss Kenny Shiels.

The outspoken Candystripes boss irked some Pompey supporters by claiming Derry are a ‘better football team’.

In addition, he branded Division One football as ‘very direct’ and ‘very simplistic’ – comments which prompted a degree of annoyance at Fratton Park.

Reading were also linked with Curtis, although the Blues comfortably led the chase from the start.

And Catlin admitted he had taken note of Shiels’ ongoing commentary.

He added: ‘It has been quite a public pursuit – which has not come from our end.

‘We only comment after the ink is dry on any signed contract. We believe that is the right way to do business.

‘Each and every club have their own way of doing business, so it is not for me to comment on others. I can only comment on how we work.

‘Obviously. I saw their manager’s quotes, I’m not blind, it’s part of the game.

‘They rated Ronan very highly and the manager specifically looks like he didn’t want him to leave, so for us that makes it even more satisfying.’